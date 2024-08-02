Tsitsipas falls to Djokovic in quarter-finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece leaves the court after losing to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in their men’s quarter-final match at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday. Djokovic, overcoming issues with his surgically repaired right knee, came back from a significant deficit in the second set to defeat Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (3). This win marks Djokovic’s fourth semifinal appearance at the Summer Games as he seeks his first gold medal. The 37-year-old, who has 24 Grand Slam titles, will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti on Friday for a spot in the final. Meanwhile, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will compete against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other men’s semifinal.