Greek rowers Zoe Fitsiou and Milena Kontou win bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics

Zoe Fitsiou and Milena Kontou clinched the bronze medal in the women’s lightweight double sculls at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, held in Vaires-sur-Marne. The Greek duo finished behind teams from Great Britain and Romania. This was their debut Olympic appearance, earning Greece its fourth medal in Paris and the sixth Olympic rowing medal in Greek history. Earlier, Petros Gkaidatzis and Antonios Papakonstantinou also won bronze in the men’s event.

