Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands and Polyniki Emmanouilidou of Greece (right) cross the finish line in a women’s 200 meters repechage round heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday in Saint-Denis, France. The 21-year-old Greek sprinter qualified for the semi-final on Monday at 9.54 p.m. with a time of 22.99 seconds. [Martin Meissner/AP]

