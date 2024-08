“The Antigone Project,” a modern adaptation of Sophocles’ famous play directed by Sofia Antoniou, will be presented by the En Dynamei (In Strength) ensemble at the Archaeological Museum of Aiani, Kozani, on August 9 and 10. Founded in 2008, En Dynamei is a collective of young artists, both with and without disabilities.

