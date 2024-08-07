IMAGES

Prevolaraki falls to Wendle in women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16, eyes repechage chance

Greece’s Maria Prevolaraki, left, and Germany’s Annika Wendle compete in the round of 16 of the women’s freestyle 53kg wrestling match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, on Wednesday. Prevolaraki was defeated 3-2 by Wendle, a two-time bronze medalist at the European Wrestling Championships. Despite the loss, the 32-year-old still holds out hope of advancing through the repechage round.

