Elina Tzengko of Greece competes in the women’s javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Saint-Denis, France. The 21-year-old secured her place in Saturday’s final with a throw of 63.22 meters, ranking her 5th out of 16 throwers in Group B. Tzengko won the gold medal at the 2022 European Athletics Championships, becoming the youngest ever javelin and Greek European champion. [Reuters]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy