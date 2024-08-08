IMAGES

Theophilos instead of Picasso

Theophilos instead of Picasso
The president of Thessaloniki’s Macedonian Center for Contemporary Art, Petros Kamaras, delivers a speech at the 1980 opening of the first exhibition at the newly established institution, featuring works by Theophilos. The exhibition was a great success but what was unknown until now is that Theophilos was chosen over Picasso for ideological reasons as the great Spanish painter and sculptor was a communist. Theophilos (1870-1934) was a Greek folk painter who made a significant contribution to modern Greek art.

The president of Thessaloniki’s Macedonian Center for Contemporary Art, Petros Kamaras, delivers a speech at the 1980 opening of the first exhibition at the newly established institution, featuring works by Theophilos. The exhibition was a great success but what was unknown until now is that Theophilos was chosen over Picasso for ideological reasons as the great Spanish painter and sculptor was a communist. Theophilos (1870-1934) was a Greek folk painter who made a significant contribution to modern Greek art.

Visual Arts History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece illustrates its support for Cyprus
IMAGES

Greece illustrates its support for Cyprus

An homage to freedom
IMAGES

An homage to freedom

Frederica and the Acropolis through Nelly’s lens
IMAGES

Frederica and the Acropolis through Nelly’s lens

Old war submarine tells it story
IMAGES

Old war submarine tells it story

Homer’s warriors simulated by modern-day commandos
IMAGES

Homer’s warriors simulated by modern-day commandos

Honoring the spirit of Lord Byron
IMAGES

Honoring the spirit of Lord Byron