Theophilos instead of Picasso

The president of Thessaloniki’s Macedonian Center for Contemporary Art, Petros Kamaras, delivers a speech at the 1980 opening of the first exhibition at the newly established institution, featuring works by Theophilos. The exhibition was a great success but what was unknown until now is that Theophilos was chosen over Picasso for ideological reasons as the great Spanish painter and sculptor was a communist. Theophilos (1870-1934) was a Greek folk painter who made a significant contribution to modern Greek art.