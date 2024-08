It began in the Bronx in the 70s as a dance form of hip-hop culture and is now making its Olympic debut in Paris. Greece may not be represented at this year’s breakdance event, but it has potential for the future. “In breaking there are no rules and scores, there is absolute freedom,” young dancer Elli Anastasiou says. Choreographer Ilias Hatzigeorgiou adds, “It’s a dynamic genre, based on how one perceives the music.”

