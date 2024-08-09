Kynigakis finishes tenth in men’s 10km marathon swimming at Paris 2024

Greece’s Athanasios Charalampos Kynigakis takes a moment after crossing the finish line in the men’s 10km marathon swimming event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, on Friday. Kynigakis finished in tenth place with a time of 1:52:37.2. Hungary’s Kristóf Rasovszky won the race, battling strong currents on a sunny, breezy morning. Rasovszky set the pace most of the race and held off Germany’s Oliver Klemet in an all-out sprint to the finish. The winner touched in 1 hour, 50 minutes, 52.7 seconds, with Klemet 2.1 seconds behind. The bronze went to another Hungarian, David Betlehem, who expressed strong objections to competing in the long-polluted Seine. He slapped the finishing pad just six-tenths of a second ahead of Italy’s Domenico Acerenza. [AP]

