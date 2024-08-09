IMAGES

Kynigakis finishes tenth in men’s 10km marathon swimming at Paris 2024

Kynigakis finishes tenth in men’s 10km marathon swimming at Paris 2024

Greece’s Athanasios Charalampos Kynigakis takes a moment after crossing the finish line in the men’s 10km marathon swimming event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, on Friday. Kynigakis finished in tenth place with a time of 1:52:37.2. Hungary’s Kristóf Rasovszky won the race, battling strong currents on a sunny, breezy morning. Rasovszky set the pace most of the race and held off Germany’s Oliver Klemet in an all-out sprint to the finish. The winner touched in 1 hour, 50 minutes, 52.7 seconds, with Klemet 2.1 seconds behind. The bronze went to another Hungarian, David Betlehem, who expressed strong objections to competing in the long-polluted Seine. He slapped the finishing pad just six-tenths of a second ahead of Italy’s Domenico Acerenza. [AP]

Olympics Swimming

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Paris 2024: Greek swimmer Damasioti advances to semifinals after breaking own national record
IMAGES

Paris 2024: Greek swimmer Damasioti advances to semifinals after breaking own national record

Elina Tzengko qualifies for women’s javelin final in Paris
IMAGES

Elina Tzengko qualifies for women’s javelin final in Paris

Prevolaraki falls to Wendle in women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16, eyes repechage chance
IMAGES

Prevolaraki falls to Wendle in women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16, eyes repechage chance

Polyniki Emmanouilidou qualifies for 200m semi-final
IMAGES

Polyniki Emmanouilidou qualifies for 200m semi-final

Were the Athens Olympics worth it?
IMAGES

Were the Athens Olympics worth it?

Greek rowers Zoe Fitsiou and Milena Kontou win bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics
IMAGES

Greek rowers Zoe Fitsiou and Milena Kontou win bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics