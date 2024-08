Nature is putting on a magnificent show across the country beginning on Saturday night. The August Perseids are a shower of shooting stars that occur when the Earth passes close to the debris of comet Swift-Tuttle. In addition to individual sightings, organizations dealing with astronomy (such as the Athens Observatory and its departments) are planning collective observations of the phenomenon from Saturday and in the following days. [Vasilis Metalinos]

