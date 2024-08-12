Chasing shipwrecks in the Aegean

The French ocean liner Burdigala, which operated routes from Toulon in France to Thessaloniki and the Dardanelles for the transport of troops and supplies during WWI. The ship sank in 1916 northwest of Kea, near Athens, after hitting a mine laid by a German submarine. Tweaks in the legal framework for dive tourism in historical and ancient shipwrecks have allowed this submerged cultural heritage to come to light. “These are time capsules, preserved snapshots from a specific moment in history,” says Angelos Manglis, founder of Atlantis Consulting SA. [Derk Remmers]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy