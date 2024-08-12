Chasing shipwrecks in the Aegean
The French ocean liner Burdigala, which operated routes from Toulon in France to Thessaloniki and the Dardanelles for the transport of troops and supplies during WWI. The ship sank in 1916 northwest of Kea, near Athens, after hitting a mine laid by a German submarine. Tweaks in the legal framework for dive tourism in historical and ancient shipwrecks have allowed this submerged cultural heritage to come to light. “These are time capsules, preserved snapshots from a specific moment in history,” says Angelos Manglis, founder of Atlantis Consulting SA. [Derk Remmers]