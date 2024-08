This image, provided by NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS), visualizes the location, extent, and impact of the wildfire that has been burning since Sunday afternoon in northeastern Attica. The satellite-derived data also highlight the fire’s proximity to residential areas (in pink color).

