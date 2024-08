From Tositsa Street in central Athens, the imposing building of the old aristocratic art nouveau hotel Acropol Palace can be seen in all its splendor. However, a closer inspection of the building’s base on Patission Street and from the side streets of Marni and Averoff reveals its fall from grace is obvious. It is not only the graffiti on the solid marble of the 1920s, it is the complete abandonment of the whole area of the ground floor. [Nikos Vatopoulos]

