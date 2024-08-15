IMAGES

At Paris Olympics, some firms won gold for product placement

The medalists in the 10-kilometer marathon swimming (l-r: Oliver Klemet, Germany, silver; Kristof Rasovszky, Hungary, gold; and David Betlehem, Hungary, bronze) pose for a selfie with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 phone provided to them for the occasion. Not to be outdone, French luxury goods firm LVMH provided the Louis Vuitton trays on which the medals were placed at all award ceremonies. This at an event that still has strict advertising rules inside venues – spectators can’t bring a can of Pepsi to one, since Coca-Cola is an official sponsor. Los Angeles is looking to build up on this when it hosts the 2028 Games. [Reuters]

Olympics Business

