Expressions of faith and gratitude on Tinos

The silver lamp of a miner who was trapped for four days and nights in 1892 in the Lavrio mines, east of Athens. Countless such votive offerings, which reflect the anxieties or express the gratitude of the Orthodox faithful, are displayed in the Church of Panagia Evangelistria on the island of Tinos. “For the faithful, these offerings bring the miracle into the present moment and transform it into their personal experience,” observes folklorist and ethnologist Alekos E. Florakis. [Evelyn Foskolou]

Religion

