IMAGES

Huge toll on fauna

Huge toll on fauna
[Petros Giannakouris/AP]

A damaged house in Penteli, a suburb of northern Athens, following the deadly wildfire near the Greek capital on Sunday and Monday. Apart from the destruction to flora by this week’s wildfire, the toll on fauna was devastating, with animals and birds losing their habitats. “We are fed up with Penteli and the forests of Attica burning. We are losing the forest species, the birds that live in large mature trees and find their food there, such as the bamboo warbler and parakeets,” Lefteris Stavrakas, an associate of the Ornithological Society, told Kathimerini. “We also say goodbye to birds of prey that often nest in trees, such as the short-toed snake eagle. As for migratory birds, they will be forced to take a detour, which may be beyond their capabilities. Overall, the biodiversity of the area is becoming poorer, and Penteli has become buffeted. This is what happened to the Marathon lakeside forest, which was extremely rich in birds,” says Stavrakas. 

Fire Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
NASA satellite-derived data highlight impact of Attica wildfire
IMAGES

NASA satellite-derived data highlight impact of Attica wildfire

Evia reeling from this year’s largest fire
IMAGES

Evia reeling from this year’s largest fire

Dozens of fires break out; high alert for Thursday
IMAGES

Dozens of fires break out; high alert for Thursday

Fire leaves trail of eco-destruction
IMAGES

Fire leaves trail of eco-destruction

Chasing shipwrecks in the Aegean
IMAGES

Chasing shipwrecks in the Aegean

Cleaning Santorini’s seabed
IMAGES

Cleaning Santorini’s seabed