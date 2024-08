A rare fresco of the Virgin Mary recently discovered on the island of Naxos by the Ephorate of Antiquities of the Cyclades is expected to shed light on the history of Byzantine painting in the Aegean before the era of the iconoclastic controversy which sought to the ban the veneration of religious images in 8th century. The find is part of a wider set of pre-iconoclastic wall paintings on the island.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy