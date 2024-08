Henry Moore’s Fallen Warrior. An exhibition which opens at the Gagosian in Athens on September 12, examines the connections between Moore’s artistic style and ancient Greek art. “The Acropolis is wonderful – more marvelous than ever I imagined… it’s the greatest thrill I have ever had,” he said in 1951.

