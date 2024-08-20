Examining conflict through art

The Culture Ministry’s All of Greece One Culture program continues for an eighth week (August 19-25) with 10 new productions at unique archaeological sites, monuments and museums in Thessaloniki, Pieria, Hania, Mytilene, Eretria, Mesolongi, Gortys, Prespes, Kefalonia and Corinth. The multifaceted program includes special musical events, theatrical performances, dance, and activities for children and teenagers created around the central thematic axis of conflict. The events are free of charge while reservations until August 31 can be made exclusively through the official website of the institution: allofgreeceoneculture.gr. [AMNA/Culture Ministry]

