IMAGES

Philosopher Yannaras, who championed Orthodoxy, dies 

Philosopher Yannaras, who championed Orthodoxy, dies 

Greece is mourning influential philosopher, professor and author Christos Yannaras, who died on Saturday at the age of 89. Yannaras, who frequently lamented the decadent phenomena of Greek society and politics, famously said that ‘Greece is dead and we killed it.’ He was prolific in authoring essays on social and political themes, contributing to Kathimerini since 1993. His writing mainly revolved around the Orthodox Christian tradition, while his books have been translated into many foreign languages. He was an elected member of both the Society of Greek Authors and the International Academy of Human Sciences (Academie Internationale des Sciences Humaines) in Brussels. He was also a fellow at the German Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. [Nikos Kokkalias]

Obituary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Modi highlights new opportunities for cooperation
IMAGES

Modi highlights new opportunities for cooperation

Examining conflict through art
IMAGES

Examining conflict through art

August supermoon rises next to Temple of Poseidon
IMAGES

August supermoon rises next to Temple of Poseidon

Antiquities under the moonlight
IMAGES

Antiquities under the moonlight

When Henry Moore climbed the Acropolis
IMAGES

When Henry Moore climbed the Acropolis

Rare fresco of Virgin Mary found on Naxos
IMAGES

Rare fresco of Virgin Mary found on Naxos