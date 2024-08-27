Philosopher Yannaras, who championed Orthodoxy, dies
Greece is mourning influential philosopher, professor and author Christos Yannaras, who died on Saturday at the age of 89. Yannaras, who frequently lamented the decadent phenomena of Greek society and politics, famously said that ‘Greece is dead and we killed it.’ He was prolific in authoring essays on social and political themes, contributing to Kathimerini since 1993. His writing mainly revolved around the Orthodox Christian tradition, while his books have been translated into many foreign languages. He was an elected member of both the Society of Greek Authors and the International Academy of Human Sciences (Academie Internationale des Sciences Humaines) in Brussels. He was also a fellow at the German Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. [Nikos Kokkalias]