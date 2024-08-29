Raki and poetry in Apeiranthos on Naxos

Locals and visitors of the famous mountain village of Apeiranthos on the island of Naxos sit on the steps in an alley to watch one of the poetry evenings, PeriPoisis, organized for the second year by the newly founded bookshop of the village, “The Captain,” which operates all year round. “From the moment we decided, we set up the physical bookstore within 15 days and in June 2023 we opened,” says 40-year-old Lena Vlastara. She left Athens two years ago to reside in Apeiranthos, where she works remotely for the online bookstore captainbook.gr, which she co-founded with her partner Stathis Soufleris in 2009. After relocating to the mountain village, the idea of opening a brick-and-mortar store came up. This is how “The Captain” was born, serving the some 400 permanent residents throughout the winter. [Lena Vlastara]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy