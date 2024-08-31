IMAGES

Heavy rainfall across Greece; severe weather to continue

Heavy rainfall affected several regions across Greece on Friday, in line with meteorologists’ forecasts. The deluge was attributed to the so-called cold pool (CP) effect.

Data from the Meteo network of weather stations of the Athens Observatory showed significant precipitation in Athens by 3 p.m. The most substantial rainfall occurred in the central and northern areas of the Athens basin. Measurements from 70 Meteo stations across the capital revealed the following rainfall levels: 39 mm in Vrilissia, 37 mm in Patissia, 29 mm in Maroussi, and 24 mm in Metamorfosi.

Experts caution that Saturday will not be clear, predicting continued strong rain showers and thunderstorms, with a high frequency of lightning strikes, localized hail, and potentially very strong winds. [InTime News]

