Bookstores in Athens are defying the digital trend

Those who took the plunge to open a physical bookstore during the Covid pandemic faced the challenge of balancing their love of books with the harsh realities of a notoriously complex tax system and, above all, with the dominant trend of the time: Constant screen-based stimulation pulling people away from reading. But bookstores are also under threat from online retailers, whether selling digital or physical books. Despite these challenges, new bookstores are making their mark in Athens. Booksellers remain confident in their decision to defy the odds. ‘Reading may be a solitary activity, but discussing what we’ve read requires connection and conversation,’ says Androniki Mastoraki, owner of Literature House in downtown Kypseli. [Angelos Giotopoulos]

