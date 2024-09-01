IMAGES

Surveys find rising demand for off-the-beaten-path destinations

Joint research by tourism consultants shows that there is an increasing demand for ‘off-the-beaten-path’ destinations in Greece. The survey, ‘Greece’s emerging summer destinations 2024,’ points to a trend that started even before the Covid-19 pandemic and has accelerated this year, as reports of saturation and crowding in the most popular destinations spread. Some of the emerging areas are the mountains of Epirus and the Halkidiki peninsula, as well as the Peloponnese and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. The islands with the largest gains in visitors in 2023 are not the usual destinations: Lesvos (78.8%), Chios (65.2%) and Samos (51.7%). [Shutterstock]

