Athanasios Ghavelas (right) of Greece, guided by Ioannis Nyfantopoulos, crosses the finish line to win gold in the Men’s 100m T11 final at the Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympic Games. The Greek sprinter clocked 11.02 seconds, securing his second gold medal after triumphing at the Tokyo Games. [EPA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy