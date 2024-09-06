Drivers take on grueling Acropolis Rally in central Greece

Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta and his co-driver Aaron Johnston are racing the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid on the Ano Pavliani special stage during the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, part of the World Rally Championship (WRC), in the Fthiotida regional unit of central Greece, Friday. Eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier, also in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, recorded the fastest time on the 22.47 km stage, with Ott Tänak (Hyundai i20) and Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Puma) close behind with nearly identical times. A total of 72 crews are competing in the renowned “Rally of Gods,” known for its high-speed, extremely tough conditions on dusty, rough, and rocky mountain roads in mainland Greece. [AMNA]

