Grueling Acropolis Rally enters second day

Belgium’s Thierry Neuville and and his co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe drive their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid on the Dafni stage during the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece, part of the World Rally Championship (WRC), in the Fthiotida regional unit of Central Greece, on Friday. Hyundai’s Ott Tanak held a healthy lead on the day over teammate Dani Sordo. Sebastien Ogier faced problems with his Toyota and had to stop to try and repair a suspected power issue but was unable to. A total of 72 crews are competing in the renowned “Rally of Gods,” known for its high-speed, tough conditions on dusty, rough and rocky mountain roads on mainland Greece. On Saturday, crews will compete in six stages totaling 135.02 kilometers. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

Rally Sports

