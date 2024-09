Alexandra Stamatopoulou of Greece celebrates on the podium after winning the Paralympic gold medal in the women’s 50m backstroke S4 category at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre on Saturday. It was her first gold medal, achieved on her 38th birthday. Gina Boettcher of Germany took silver, while Brazil’s Lidia Cruz earned bronze.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy