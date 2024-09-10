IMAGES

Greece aims to build on winning start in Ireland

[Dimitris Birntachas/Intime News]

Players of the Greek national soccer team board a flight to Dublin, where they will take on host Ireland in Group 2 of League B in the Nations League on Tuesday night. The Greeks got off of to a winning start in the group on Saturday, with the debut of coach Ivan Jovanovic on the Greek bench, dispatching Finland 3-0 at the Georgios Karaiskaki Stadium in Piraeus. The national team remains unbeaten against the Irish, having four wins and a draw, and in fact they have had three wins in as many visits to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Ireland Captain Seamus Coleman has not overcome the injury he picked up in the 2-0 home defeat to England, and will be sorely missed in the Dublin clash. 

Soccer

