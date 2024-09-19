IMAGES

Reviving the grandeur of Filellinon Street 

Filellinon Street, located between Syntagma Square and the Plaka district, across from Zappeion and the National Garden, near Nikis Street, and with the magnificent streets of Kydathinaion and Konstantinou Tsatsou forming corners, has the potential to become Athens’ model street. Many of the 1960s houses have been razed, but the remaining neoclassical structures between the Russian and Anglican churches are being renovated or used to house businesses and institutions, paving the way for something new. [Nikos Vatopoulos]

