Masters of the chainsaw battle

A logger sculpts a representation of the Archangel Michael (Taxiarchis in Greek) from a tree trunk. Forty loggers from across Greece, virtuosos of the chainsaw, gathered in Taxiarchis, a village near Mount Holomontas in Polygyros, Halkidiki, to participate in the fifth Logging Championship on Saturday. They competed in four events: in the first, they had to cut a straight and sufficiently thin disc from a stationary tree trunk; in the second, they had to strip a trunk of its branches in record time; in the third, they had to create a cube; and in the fourth, they needed to cut a round trunk without letting the blade touch the ground. [AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy