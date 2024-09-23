IMAGES

Masters of the chainsaw battle

A logger sculpts a representation of the Archangel Michael (Taxiarchis in Greek) from a tree trunk. Forty loggers from across Greece, virtuosos of the chainsaw, gathered in Taxiarchis, a village near Mount Holomontas in Polygyros, Halkidiki, to participate in the fifth Logging Championship on Saturday. They competed in four events: in the first, they had to cut a straight and sufficiently thin disc from a stationary tree trunk; in the second, they had to strip a trunk of its branches in record time; in the third, they had to create a cube; and in the fourth, they needed to cut a round trunk without letting the blade touch the ground. [AMNA]

