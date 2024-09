The Greek capital’s theater scene is turning away from the usual repertoire of foreign classics and best-sellers by tapping local talent instead. Indeed, some 45 plays by Greek writers feature on the 2024-2025 program, including Vangelis Hatziyiannidis’ “She-Wolves” (pictured). [George Kalfamanolis]

