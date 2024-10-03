Revitalization of historic Arsakeio Arcade under way

The reconstruction of the historic Arsakeio Arcade in the heart of Athens is in full swing, transforming it into a high-end gastronomic destination. The new multi-purpose space will feature numerous restaurants, a supermarket specializing in Greek products, clothing stores, an interactive European Parliament museum, and a rooftop green space. The revitalized arcade is expected to rejuvenate the commercial activity along central Stadiou and Panepistimiou streets. The project aims to blend modern amenities with the historic charm of the building, offering both locals and tourists a unique shopping and dining experience. The completion of this ambitious project is eagerly anticipated, promising to enhance the cultural and economic landscape of the city.

