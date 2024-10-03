IMAGES

Enhancing accessibility at ancient site of Phaistos

The Culture Ministry is set to transform visitor experiences at the Bronze Age archaeological site of Phaistos on the island of Crete, reflecting a commitment to accessibility and modernization. A €2.5 million project, funded through the Regional Operational Program “Crete” under the National Strategic Reference Framework 2021-2027, will introduce a new ticket office and gift shop, as well as pathways designed for visitors with disabilities. The enhancements ensure safe slopes for accessibility in relation to new buildings and parking areas, allowing for a more fluid visitor experience. [Culture Ministry]

Archaeology Mobility

