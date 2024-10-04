Amid escalating tensions, Greece evacuates citizens from Lebanon

Under the watchful eye of Greek military chief General Dimitrios Choupis, 22 Greek nationals disembarked from a Hellenic Air Force C-130 at Elefsina on Thursday, following their evacuation from Beirut. Earlier, the same aircraft had landed in Larnaca, Cyprus, dropping off 38 other evacuees, including Cypriot citizens. This operation marked the first successful repatriation of Greek and Cypriot citizens as tensions escalate in Lebanon. In total, 60 individuals were rescued. One evacuee expressed relief: “We were stuck in Lebanon with no way out. The situation kept worsening, and we feared the airport might close. We are grateful to the Greek government for acting quickly.” The Greek Foreign Ministry emphasized that its embassy in Beirut remains fully operational and ready to assist any remaining citizens. As the regional crisis deepens, the swift evacuation offered a vital lifeline to those stranded. With flights in the Middle East in high demand, Greece’s rapid response has been crucial.

