Vanishing facades: Revisiting Tsarouchis’ Athens

Lost neoclassical facades of Athens are immortalized in the works of Yannis Tsarouchis, a prominent 20th-century modernist painter whose vision captures a world all his own. His interpretation of the city is forever entwined with the memories of the 1950s and 60s, during which he systematically depicted the neoclassical homes of the capital and surrounding areas, preserving aspects of the urban landscape that have since vanished. One striking example is his 1955 painting of the Kafeneio Parthenon on the corner of Aiolou and Panepistimiou streets. Today, that building has been replaced by a new structure, yet Tsarouchis’ portrayal remains a testament to the elegance of Athens’ architectural heritage. His work allows the contemporary viewer to confront the city’s evolution while appreciating the essence of its past.

