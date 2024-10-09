Medvedev defeats Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas argues with the umpire during his Round of 16 match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the Qi Zhong Tennis Center during the Shanghai Masters in China on Wednesday. Medvedev, the No 5 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Tsitsipas, the No 10 seed, with a score of 7-6 (3), 6-3. In a rivalry that turned bitter right after the first encounter at the 2018 Miami Open, the Russian now holds a head-to-head lead of 10-4. [Reuters]

