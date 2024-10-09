IMAGES

Medvedev defeats Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters

Medvedev defeats Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas argues with the umpire during his Round of 16 match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the Qi Zhong Tennis Center during the Shanghai Masters in China on Wednesday. Medvedev, the No 5 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating Tsitsipas, the No 10 seed, with a score of 7-6 (3), 6-3. In a rivalry that turned bitter right after the first encounter at the 2018 Miami Open, the Russian now holds a head-to-head lead of 10-4. [Reuters]

Tennis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tsitsipas falls to Djokovic in quarter-finals
OLYMPIC TENNIS

Tsitsipas falls to Djokovic in quarter-finals

Tsitsipas knocked out in the second round at Wimbledon
IMAGES

Tsitsipas knocked out in the second round at Wimbledon

Lehecka upsets Tsitsipas at Indian Wells
IMAGES

Lehecka upsets Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

Tsitsipas scores first straight-sets win to advance to 4th round
AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Tsitsipas scores first straight-sets win to advance to 4th round

Tsitsipas advances to 2nd round of Australian Open
IMAGES

Tsitsipas advances to 2nd round of Australian Open

Sakkari defeats Canada’s Fernandez in Sydney
IMAGES

Sakkari defeats Canada’s Fernandez in Sydney