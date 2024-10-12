When time stood still

The crew of the last flight to Nicosia Airport from Rome arriving as Turkey launched its invasion of Cyprus. This poignant image captures the moment history changed forever, serving as a powerful reminder of the tumultuous events of 1974 that reshaped the island’s landscape. On display in the exhibition “Cyprus 1974: Memory is the Only Homeland of Humanity,” housed in the former Public Tobacco Factory on Lenorman Street in central Athens, this photograph invites visitors to reflect on the past while grappling with its lasting effects. Against the backdrop of sun-soaked vacations and vibrant lives portrayed in home videos from April, 1974, a few months before the invasion, the reality of conflict and dislocation looms large. The exhibition, organized by the House of Representatives of Cyprus and the Hellenic Parliament Foundation, commemorates the 50th anniversary of a national tragedy, highlighting the stark contrast between life before and after 1974. A remarkable array of exhibits showcases this transformation, featuring striking images of the Cypriot landscape, photographs, official documents, books, posters, stamps, artifacts, heirlooms and artworks. The exhibition will run through June 18, 2025. [Andros Efstathiou]

