Athens marks 80th anniversary of WWII liberation

Women in traditional dress carry a version of the Greek flag during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Athens’ liberation from the Nazi occupation during World War II, at the Acropolis in Athens, on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by political and military officials, as well as members of the public. The City of Athens hosted a series of events to mark the occasion, including a walk through the capital’s Third Cemetery, which is the resting place of thousands of victims of starvation in 1941-42, but also for Greeks and allies executed by the Nazis. The tour includes a map of the graves and special signs explaining their importance. Another two tours are planned next Saturday, exploring the flashpoint neighborhood of Pangrati and WWII air-raid shelters. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy