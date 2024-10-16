IMAGES

Athens’ ‘Moodboard’: The city’s emotional pulse in lights

In the heart of Athens, the “Moodboard” sculpture stands testament to the city’s pulse. This interactive light installation, conceived by artist George Drivas and sociologist Nikos Panagiotopoulos, transforms Kotzia Square, reflecting the sentiments of Athenians. The sculpture, inspired by Albrecht Durer’s “Melencolia I,” invites passers-by to respond to six questions about political accountability, equality, and social justice. Responses, graded on a scale of satisfaction, illuminate the sculpture in corresponding hues – yellow and blue for satisfaction, orange and purple for dissatisfaction, and white for neutrality.

