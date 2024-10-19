IMAGES

Ancient Maltese order meets modern Greece

The grand master of the Sovereign Military Hospital Order of St John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta, Fra’ John Dunlap, began an official visit to Greece on Friday with a warm reception by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion. Both leaders emphasized the potential for enhanced cooperation on a range of shared concerns, including cultural exchange, the refugee and migration crisis, and the provision of humanitarian aid to those in need. Dunlap’s visit marks the start of what is expected to be a stronger partnership between Greece and the Order, especially in addressing global humanitarian challenges.The Sovereign Military Order, which has a long history of providing medical care and aid in conflict zones, looks forward to working more closely with Greece on mutual interests, Dunlap said. [Office of the Greek Presidency]

