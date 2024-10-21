Geothermal field could meet 25% of Lesvos’ energy needs

Researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden participate in the exploration of a geothermal field near Molyvos, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, in a photo released Saturday. The investigations were initiated by the Laboratory of Hydrocarbon Exploitation and Applied Geophysics at the National Technical University of Athens’ School of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering, aiming to identify precise locations within the northeastern Lesvos geothermal field for the development of a power plant. According to studies, harnessing the geothermal field in the Stipsi area could supply around 25% of the island’s energy needs. [AMNA]

