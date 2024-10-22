Guardians of tradition: The culinary keepers of the Cyclades

The 17th Gastronomos Awards by Kathimerini’s influential food magazine celebrated unsung heroes of traditional Cycladic island cuisine in a heartfelt ceremony at Syros’ Apollon Theater. Honorees included cooks, farmers and artisans preserving their island’s culinary and cultural heritage. Maria Anagnostopoulou-Katsouna, a humble cook, expressed deep gratitude, while other awardees, like Naxos cheesemaker Nikolas Pittaras and Paros winemaker Theodoros Moraitis, shared the stage with their children, symbolizing the passing of traditions through the generations. The awards recognized efforts to protect and maintain Cycladic practices despite global pressures like tourism and modernization. Highlights included the Amorgos Fishermen’s Association for safeguarding local fish stocks, Serifos beekeeper Nikos Kokkolakis for his wild lavender honey, and Mykonos’ Dimitris Rousounelos for preserving culinary history. Ceramicists Nikos and Yiannis Lempesis of Sifnos and Santorini’s Nomikos Estate were also honored for their work.

