Mitsotakis backs Costa’s European vision

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) extended his full support to Antonio Costa, the newly elected president of the European Council, during their meeting on Tuesday at the Maximos Mansion. Mitsotakis expressed his best wishes for Costa’s upcoming tenure and highlighted their prior acquaintance from their time at the European Council. He emphasized the importance of unity among European nations, especially in light of current challenges. For his part, Costa acknowledged Mitsotakis’ support, and reiterated the necessity for solidarity among European countries during tumultuous times, indicating that Greece’s partnership would be essential for navigating these issues effectively. [InTime News]

