IMAGES

Stars align in country’s biggest film fest

The 65th Thessaloniki Film Festival promises to shine with the presence of international stars Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes, who will be honored with the Golden Alexander award. Both actors will present their latest film, “The Return,” inspired by Homer’s “Odyssey,” shot in Greece. The festival opens on October 31 with “Maria,” a documentary on the legendary opera singer Maria Callas by Pablo Larrain, and concludes on November 10 with Josh Oppenheimer’s “The End,” featuring Tilda Swinton and Michael Shannon. This year’s theme, “We, the Monster,” will explore humanity’s inner and outer demons, showcased through an exhibition and curated film selections.

Film Festival Thessaloniki

