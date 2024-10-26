Euro champs, global runners-up: Athens’ space law team triumphs

The Athens Law School team, representing Europe as regional champions, earned second place globally in the Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition after a series of stellar performances. The competition plays a key role in promoting and developing expertise in space law, a growing legal field that addresses issues related to outer space activities, such as satellite use, space exploration, and the commercial use of space. Team member Chrysa Vorloou was named World Best Oralist. “The longer the private sector deals with space, the more friction we will have, and the more necessary legal science and space law will be,” she said. The finals took place in Milan on October 14-18, during the 75th International Astronautical Congress. Earlier, in the European round held in Vienna on April 8-12, the team won first place, sweeping all awards, including Best Written Memorials and Best Oralist, awarded to Vorloou. It was the first time a team claimed all available honors in the competition. The annual moot court is organized by the International Institute of Space Law and, in Europe, by the European Center of Space Law.