Cultural organizations march in student parade

Members of the Lyceum of Greek Women, seen here in in traditional dress, and other historical/cultural organizations marched in Monday’s school parade in front of Parliament in downtown Athens, during the commemoration of Greece’s entry into World War II on October 28, 1940, after it defied an Italian ultimatum and the Axis occupation. The national holiday is known as ‘Ochi Day’ after the Greek prime minister’s ‘no’ to Benito Mussolini. Sunny skies and springtime temperatures encouraged a high public turnout for the parades that took place all over Greece on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

