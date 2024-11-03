A spotlight on the ‘uncompromising’ Niki de Saint Phalle

“Adam and Eve,” a monumental sculpture regarded as a symbol of a new matriarchy by Niki de Saint Phalle (1930-2002) is on show at the Thessaloniki Museum of Contemporary Art as part of the ongoing Thessaloniki International Film Festival’s tribute to the “bold and uncompromising” French artist. The tribute explores the political and feminist underpinnings of this diverse artist, whose multifaceted body of work ranges from installations, architectural constructions and paintings, to publications, performances and films. It includes a screening of a restored copy of her 1976 fantasy “Un reve plus long que la nuit.” [Antonis Vlachos]