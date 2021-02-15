PODCASTS PODCAST

China’s Eastern and Central Europe strategy, EU-China relations, and the US

Earlier this week China’s president chaired a long-delayed 17+1 summit with Central and Eastern European countries, including Greece, amid division in the region over how to view Beijing's growing influence. A number of countries are increasingly sensitive to tensions between the US and China, and to concerns that the 17+1 is being used to divide European Union policy on China. Journalist Reid Standish joins The Greek Current to break down this week’s summit, explore EU-China relations, and look at what role Europe will play in broader US-China tensions. 

 

