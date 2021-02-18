PODCASTS

US investments in Greece’s infrastructure and the crucial role of the DFC

Greece’s Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis, discusses investments in Greece’s infrastructure, and looks at the important role that the US is playing through the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

We look at key investments in Greece’s ports and shipyards like Alexandroupoli and Elefsis, in the energy sector, and also explore key investments from US companies like Pfizer, Microsoft, Cisco, and Deloitte in Athens and Thessaloniki.

